New Kuala Lumpur -Tashkent route to boost tourism development

A press conference was held today in Tashkent. It was attended by representatives of the Embassy of Malaysia in Uzbekistan, AirAsia X, and Capital A.

Speaking at the event, Ilham Tuah bin Illias, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Uzbekistan, Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X, and Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, Executive Chairman of Capital A, noted that the new route will offer Uzbekistan travelers an opportunity to discover the nature and culture of Malaysia.

Comprehensive relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia have been strengthening year by year. In particular, within the framework of launching this air route, AirAsia X and the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting tourism and enhancing cooperation between the two countries. The parties plan to implement joint marketing initiatives, partnership programs, and cultural exchange projects.

“I am very pleased that the AirAsia XA-330 flight has successfully landed at Tashkent International Airport. The flight occupancy rate was 85 percent. This was our first flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent. The return flight was operated with a 70 percent load factor. From the very first day, we have been witnessing strong demand and significant interest from passengers, which makes us extremely happy.

AirAsia connects 235 cities across the Asia-Pacific region. This provides citizens of Uzbekistan with the opportunity to travel not only to Malaysia but also to Indonesia, Australia, Japan, China, and other countries. Our main goal is to strengthen ties between people and nations.

From the very beginning, our company has set itself the mission of making air travel accessible to everyone. According to research, 40-50 percent of the population have never flown before or have saved money for several years for their first flight. We make travel affordable and convenient”, said Benyamin Ismail.

As Datuk Kamarudin Meranun emphasized, the new route will contribute to enhancing the tourism potential of both countries.

“The history of AirAsia began in 1996. At that time, the company had only two aircraft and 250 employees. Today, we are proud to note that the airline has carried nearly 900 million passengers and operates flights to 135 destinations across Asia. Our fleet currently consists of 250 aircraft, with another 400 expected to join soon. The company is one of the largest air carriers in the region. I am confident that cooperation with Uzbekistan will be long-term and fruitful”, he said.

Following the press conference, experts answered journalists’ questions.

Noteworthy, Malaysia has set a target of attracting 43 million foreign visitors this year, with a goal of reaching 47 million in 2026. These targets align with the aims of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), a national initiative designed to encourage tourists to stay longer and spend more, bolstering the nation's economy.