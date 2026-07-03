New Kazakh National Sports University trains esports and sports medicine specialists

Photo credit: gov.kz

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the launch of Kazakhstan’s first national institution at the intersection of sports, education, medicine, and innovation reflects the country’s values and commitment to developing human capital.

The university offers the following educational programs: Coaching and sports sciences, Sports medicine and rehabilitation, Sports journalism and management, Artificial intelligence and analytics in sports, Esports and other innovative disciplines.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The university is developing dual-degree programs, academic mobility, and joint research with international partners including Eklore-ed School of Management, Corvinus University, University of Guglielmo Marconi, Swiss Institute, and Hungarian University of Sports Science. A sports journalism media center is being created with Xinhua Daily Media Group and Nanjing Polytechnic Institute.

Besides, the university offers projects and initiatives in the sphere of security, fair sport and supporting gifted youth. Among them are the rescue innovation and first aid center that trained 3,500 teachers and prepared 100 international trainers, the Women in Sport RK initiative to expand opportunities for women and the Life Chance Grant and Merit Grant programs.

The Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center integrates diagnostics, treatment, recovery, and scientific support. It unites modern diagnostic technologies, treatment, and rehabilitation of sportsmen.

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The PM visited the exhibition of scientific achievements featuring developments aimed at raising training quality, including Smart Performance Assessment, Sport Science Control Center + My KNUS, AI Video Analytics for Sports, Digital Biomechanics Lab, Smart Table Tennis AI Center, Sport Media Convergence Co-Creation Lab and Smart Golf AI Lab.

The university’s research projects include AI-driven approaches to engage middle-aged and elderly people in mass sports, and personalized training methods for Qazaq quresi athletes using biomedical studies and hypoxic training.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the university should unite education, science, and practice, becoming a leading center for training highly qualified specialists and strengthening Kazakhstan’s international reputation in sports.

As written before, an inclusive sports center to be built in Kokshetau by year-end.