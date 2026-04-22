Inclusive sports center to be built in Kokshetau by yearend

Akim (governor) of the Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, inspected the start of construction.

“This will be a unique center. A similar facility exists in Astana, but it does not include an autism center, while we are expanding and modernizing the concept. The equipment will be state-of-the-art and proven effective. Discussions lasted six months. The facility will serve not only as a wellness center but also as a venue for international competitions for people with disabilities, including Paralympic sports,” the akim said.

The governor noted that funding had originally been planned for 2030, resulting in a revised construction model under which the project will be implemented through private investment and later purchased by the state.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Akmola region

“The President has instructed the establishment of such centers, and we are among the first to begin implementing this initiative. Currently, 14,497 children are enrolled in inclusive education in the Akmola region, including 2,203 children with disabilities. We have a network of psychological and pedagogical support facilities, including five special boarding schools serving 972 children, four psychological and pedagogical counseling centers, and 21 correction rooms. Notably, our region has the highest number of psychological and pedagogical support rooms in the country — 128. The construction of this center is a very important event for the region,” said deputy head of the regional education department, Zhanargul Baimakova.

Estimated at 5.1 billion tenge, the project will see the construction of a modern building with a total area of 3,600 square meters and a capacity of up to 300 people.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Akmola region

Yerlan Begalin, project director at BI Group, noted that the center features a multi-functional concept combining sports, medical rehabilitation, and creative development.

The creative zone will focus on developing cognitive and daily living skills, featuring a pottery workshop, art therapy, and robotics. The sports zone will include gyms, adaptive physical education, adaptive football, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. The medical and rehabilitation zone will house a medical unit for diagnostics and therapy.

“All equipment for the center will be sourced from Europe, and the multi-purpose hall will include heated flooring for seated sports. Construction is set to begin in April and is expected to be completed by December this year, with around 350–400 people involved during the construction phase,” Begalin said.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Akmola region

Makhabbat Kassymova, a mother of a child with special needs and head of the Inclusive Parents Public Foundation, expressed gratitude for the project, noting that the center will provide new opportunities for growth and development for children with disabilities. She added that some parents are even willing to help address staffing shortages.

“This center is extremely important. We have been developing this idea for a long time, and thanks to the President’s policy, such model projects are now being introduced across Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, the number of people with disabilities continues to grow each year, and sport remains an effective form of rehabilitation. This will increase participation and, in turn, improve quality, giving a strong boost to the development of disability sports. The Government is implementing numerous programs to support people with disabilities, and today’s event reflects the country’s overall socio-economic progress,” said chairman of the Akmola Regional Union of People with Disabilities “Birlik,” Ramazan Mukatayev.

Currently, around 30,000 people with disabilities live in the Akmola region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build seven new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.