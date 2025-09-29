EN
    Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment relieved of his duties

    09:40, 29 September 2025

    Gani Beissembayev was relieved of his duties as the Minister of Enlightenment, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Gani Beissembayev of his duties as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan.

    Native of Kyzylorda region Beissembayev is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

    In 2020, he was the director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center Uchebnik of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

    From 2020 to 2022, he served as the president of the Altynsarin National Academy of Education.

    In March-August 2022, he acted as the vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.

    In 2022, he was appointed as the vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan.

    In 2023, he became the Enlightenment Minister of Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

