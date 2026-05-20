New joint treatment methods introduced at national hospital

In recent years, modern traumatology has made significant progress in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. Today, advanced joint replacement procedures are helping patients regain mobility and improve their overall quality of life.

The National Hospital continues to expand the use of advanced treatment methods and surgical technologies, with one of the latest developments in its traumatology department being a proprietary SVF therapy technique for hip joint necrosis.

The traumatology department remains one of the hospital’s busiest areas. Specialists perform more than 40 operations each month, a significant number of which involve knee replacement procedures. Starting this summer, some surgeries are expected to be carried out using robotic technologies.

National Hospital specialists say joint diseases are increasingly affecting not only older adults but also people of working age. Sedentary lifestyles, excessive physical strain, excess weight, and a lack of regular attention to musculoskeletal health are among the main contributing factors. Doctors emphasize that timely diagnosis can help detect many conditions early and significantly improve treatment outcomes.

According to traumatologist Askhat Kabdeshov, one of the main causes of joint disorders is uneven physical stress combined with insufficient attention to prevention.

“Knee joints are particularly sensitive to excessive and unbalanced strain. A sedentary lifestyle combined with sudden physical activity, intensive training, and prolonged exertion without proper preparation can negatively affect joint health,” the specialist said.

The doctor stressed that patients experiencing pain, discomfort, or limited movement should seek professional medical advice in a timely manner and avoid self-treatment.

According to Kabdeshov, the field of traumatology will continue to evolve rapidly in the years ahead. Among the most promising directions are improved prosthetic technologies, customized implants created using 3D technologies, and broader use of robotic surgery.

“Modern technologies significantly broaden the possibilities of medicine, but professionalism, clinical judgment, and practical experience remain the key factors,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build seven new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.