New information portal for libraries launched in Kazakhstan

The portal integrates legislative and regulatory documents related to library services, methodological and educational materials for specialists, industry publications and information about domestic publishers.

The portal offers a forum for professional exchange, news updates, and training resources.

Notably, the Zerdeli Ult section promotes reading culture, highlights the social importance of libraries, and advances national intellectual values.

The portal launch coincides with major reforms, including discussions of the draft law On Library and Book Publishing, the introduction of international bibliographic standards, and the development of mechanisms for e-document accounting.

Utmost attention is also given to the adoption of digital technologies and AI tools in library activities.

The portal is available in Kazakh, Russian, and English.

Its features include search systems, thematic filters, and additional personal account options after registration.

It should be noted, French fans of Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen donated more than 100 French-language books to schools in Kazakhstan, contributing to cultural and educational ties between the two countries.