New heating pipeline to supply over 2,300 apartments in Taldykorgan

A major overhaul of Taldykorgan’s main heating pipeline is underway under Kazakhstan’s National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors (MEKS). Meanwhile, the municipal utility Taldykorganteploservis is revising its 2026–2030 investment program, which is set to take effect on September 1, 2026. The work is being carried out under strict three-party oversight to minimize the risk of technical failures.

Construction of the upgraded section is currently 41% complete, with more than 50 specialists working on the site.

Reconstruction is underway along a 1.06-km stretch of the heating network. To date, crews have removed 680 meters of aging pipes, installed 591 meters of concrete utility channels and laid 580 meters of new pipeline.

Once the project is completed, the upgraded heating line will ensure reliable heating for 54 apartment buildings (2,376 apartments), 114 private homes, six social facilities and 15 businesses across the district.

The modernization of the deteriorated section along Birzhan Sal Street is expected to significantly reduce wear on the city's heating network and cut heat losses. Construction and commissioning of the upgraded pipeline are scheduled for completion by September 30, 2026, ahead of the start of the new heating season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had launched a large-scale National Project to modernize its energy and utilities sectors, with more than 1 trillion tenge allocated for the initiative this year.