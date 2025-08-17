Olympic bronze medalist to head physical culture department of Almaty region

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports held a meeting of the commission for the appointment of heads of regional sports departments to select a candidate for the post of head of the department of physical culture and sports of Almaty region.

Following the meeting, the members of the commission supported the candidacy of the bronze medalist of the London Olympic Games, director of the No. 7 regional specialized children's and youth sports school of the department of physical culture and sports of the akimat of the Zhambyl region Akzhurek Tanatarov.

