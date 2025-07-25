New Vice President of Kazakhstan Judo Federation appointed

On Friday, July 25, the Judo Federation of Kazakhstanheld its regular conference in Astana to sum up the results of work and set new goals. At the end of the meeting, Honoured Master of Sports and Olympic Games silver medalist Askhat Zhitkeyev was appointed as the new Vice President of the Federation.

Previously, Zhitkeyev held the post of the Federation’s Secretary General. He also led the national team and has held senior positions in the organization since 2012. Since April 2023, he has also served as referee director of the Asian Judo Union.

Timur Bolat, international master of sports, 2012 Olympic Games participant and multiple champion of Kazakhstan, has been appointed Secretary General of the Federation.

The meeting participants also heard reports from regional representatives and discussed preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.