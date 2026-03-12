New head of natural resources department of E Kazakhstan appointed

Kusainov was born in 1969 in Oskemen. In 1992, he graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute with a degree in mining engineering, and in 1996 from the Leninogorsk Forestry College with a qualification as a forestry technician.

He previously headed the regional department of natural resources and environmental management from 2015 till 2017 and again from 2018 till 2025.

Since 2025, he had been serving as deputy head of the akim’s office of the East Kazakhstan region.

