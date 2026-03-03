Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency

In the first decree, the Head of State removed Ainur Sergaziyeva from the position as the deputy head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.

The second decree appoints Ulan Bekish as the new deputy head of the Civil Service Affairs Agency.

