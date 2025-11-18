New head coach of Kazakhstan’s ice hockey team appointed

The national team is currently preparing for the Asian Championships in China, set for November 20–23.

The coaching team also features head coach of Nomad, Konstantin Pushkarev, head coach of Torpedo, Andrei Korabeinikov, and Nomad’s goaltending coach, Alexander Kudryavtsev.

Zhailauov is currently on the coaching staff at Barys, where he previously worked from December 2023 to October 2024. He also served as assistant coach for the national team during the 2024 Olympic qualification, the 2025 Asian Championships, and the 2025 World Championships.

As a player, Zhailauov represented Kazakhstan at the youth, junior, and senior levels, making his senior national team debut in 2006. Over his career, he participated in nine World Championships, three pre-Olympic qualification tournaments, and the Asian Games in 2007 and 2011.

He appeared in 59 official IIHF matches and, over the years, played for his hometown team Torpedo (formerly known as Kazzinc-Torpedo), Barys, and Nomad, concluding his playing career in 2020 with Saryarka Karaganda.

