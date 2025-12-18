EN
    New head coach of FC Zhetysu appointed

    11:16, 18 December 2025

    Kairat Nurdauletov has been appointed head coach of FC Zhetysu, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    New head coach of FC Zhetysu appointed
    Photo credit: FC Zhetysu

    Born in 1982, Nurdauletov had a professional playing career with several clubs, including CSKA-Kairat, Yesil Bogatyr, Irtysh, Kairat, Tobol, Astana, and Kaysar.

    In 2023, Nurdauletov served as head coach of FC Maktaaral from the Turkistan region, helping the team retain its place in the Premier League.

    He then took over as coach of Zhetysu in Taldykorgan, helping the team secure 11th place that season.

    On July 4 of this year, Kairat Nurdauletov was appointed head coach of Okzhetpes in Kokshetau, replacing Andrey Ferapontov. Last season, the club earned 35 points and finished eighth in the Kazakhstan Premier League standings.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat was ranked among world’s best football clubs.

