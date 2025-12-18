New head coach of FC Zhetysu appointed

Born in 1982, Nurdauletov had a professional playing career with several clubs, including CSKA-Kairat, Yesil Bogatyr, Irtysh, Kairat, Tobol, Astana, and Kaysar.

In 2023, Nurdauletov served as head coach of FC Maktaaral from the Turkistan region, helping the team retain its place in the Premier League.

He then took over as coach of Zhetysu in Taldykorgan, helping the team secure 11th place that season.

On July 4 of this year, Kairat Nurdauletov was appointed head coach of Okzhetpes in Kokshetau, replacing Andrey Ferapontov. Last season, the club earned 35 points and finished eighth in the Kazakhstan Premier League standings.

