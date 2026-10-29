The club confirmed the appointment of the 50-year-old Swiss coach, who replaces Nicky Hayen following his recent dismissal. Burnley are currently 22nd in the Championship standings after a disappointing start to the season.

Celestini most recently managed CSKA Moscow, where he won the Russian Super Cup before leaving the club in May 2026.

Previously, he enjoyed a successful spell at Swiss club Basel, taking over when the team was near the bottom of the standings and guiding it to a domestic double, winning both the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup, within 18 months.

His coaching achievements also include winning the Swiss Cup with Lucerne and leading Lausanne to promotion to Switzerland's top division.

During his playing career, Celestini earned 35 caps for Switzerland, including appearances at UEFA Euro 2004. He also spent a decade playing in France and Spain, representing clubs such as Olympique de Marseille, Levante, and Getafe.

Celestini is set to take charge of Burnley for the first time on Saturday, October 31, when the team hosts Portsmouth at Turf Moor.

His appointment follows the recent arrival of new director of football Diego Lopez, who was responsible for drawing up the shortlist of managerial candidates.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England captain Harry Kane had won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to receive the award since Michael Owen in 2001.