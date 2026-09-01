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    Pokémon marks 30th anniversary with Owala water bottle collection

    01:30, 17 September 2026

    Owala has launched a limited-edition Pokémon-themed water bottle collection exclusively at Target to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Pokémon marks 30th anniversary with Owala water bottle collection
    Image source: AI-generated

    The collection includes five 16-ounce FreeSip stainless steel bottles, each featuring a different Pokémon design: Pikachu I Choose You, Gengar In The Shadows, Eevee Evolutions, Kanto First Partners and Charizard Brings The Heat. 

    Owala previewed the collection in a video posted on Instagram ahead of the release.

    The launch is part of a series of products being released to mark Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, including the Pokémon Trading Card Game 30th Celebration set.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon and Polaroid had launched a special-edition range of instant cameras, film and accessories inspired by some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters and imagery.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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