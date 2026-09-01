Pokémon marks 30th anniversary with Owala water bottle collection

The collection includes five 16-ounce FreeSip stainless steel bottles, each featuring a different Pokémon design: Pikachu I Choose You, Gengar In The Shadows, Eevee Evolutions, Kanto First Partners and Charizard Brings The Heat.

Owala previewed the collection in a video posted on Instagram ahead of the release.

The launch is part of a series of products being released to mark Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, including the Pokémon Trading Card Game 30th Celebration set.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pokémon and Polaroid had launched a special-edition range of instant cameras, film and accessories inspired by some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters and imagery.