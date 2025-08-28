New German military service: Voluntary first, mandatory if needed

According to the German federal government, military service will remain voluntary for as long as possible. However, the law provides a mechanism that would allow compulsory enlistment if security conditions deteriorate or if voluntary applications no longer meet the military’s needs.

To prepare for this, Germany will reintroduce and modernize its system of military registration. This will include digitalized records to determine who could be available in a crisis, along with their skills and qualifications.

From 2026, all 18-year-old men in Germany will be required to complete a digital questionnaire declaring whether they are willing to serve and outlining their qualifications. Women may participate voluntarily.

The reform replaces the previous voluntary service scheme. Participants in the new program will gain the status of temporary soldiers, giving them improved pay, benefits, and social security compared to the past. A net monthly salary of around €2,300 is planned. Recruitment bonuses will continue as an incentive to extend service.

Since the summer of 2025, volunteers have been trained primarily for guard and security duties, with a focus on homeland defense. The program is intended to make service more meaningful and attractive by offering clear responsibilities. After initial training, participants can pursue further qualifications across the Bundeswehr’s branches.

