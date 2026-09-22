New gelatin plant to open in Zhambyl region

The 5 billion tenge project, being implemented by Taraz Gelatin LLP on an eight-hectare site, is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Once operational, the plant will be able to produce up to 3,000 tons of food-grade gelatin and 1,000 tons of peptone, collagen, and other protein products annually.

Construction is around 80% complete, with the main construction and installation work finished and technological equipment already in place. The site is now being prepared for commissioning.

Meanwhile, the investor is securing raw materials for future production. Cattle hides will be the plant’s primary raw material, with Taraz Gelatin reaching preliminary agreements with meat processing companies in Almaty, Semey, Taraz, and Arkalyk for the supply of 40 tons of hides.

The project is aimed at expanding the processing of animal-derived raw materials and increasing the production of higher value-added products.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan harvested over 16 mln tons of grain.