Kazakhstan harvests over 16 mln tons of grain

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin chaired a meeting to review the progress of the harvest campaign, including the pace of fieldwork, the availability of machinery, fuel, and fertilizers, the readiness of grain storage and transport infrastructure, and preparations of seed reserves for the 2027 sowing season.

Vice Minister of Agriculture Nazgul Khatepova said Kazakhstan’s total sown area stands at 24.2 million ha this year, including 15.6 million ha of grain and legume crops. So far, 11.3 million ha have been harvested, with an average yield of 14.2 c/ha.

Farmers have also harvested 1.5 million ha of oilseed crops, yielding 1.4 million tons at an average of 9.7 c/ha. The harvest also includes 2.7 million tons of vegetables, 1.9 million tons of melons and gourds, and 1.9 million tons of potatoes.

Overall, the harvest is progressing at about the same pace as last year, supported by financing for spring fieldwork and harvesting. Around 5,800 agricultural producers have received 664.4 billion tenge in concessional loans.

Agricultural machinery is also being upgraded, with more than 7,500 concessional leasing agreements signed for around 8,600 units worth 288.1 billion tenge. Since the beginning of the year, KazAgroFinance has signed agreements worth 353.9 billion tenge for 10,774 units of machinery.

Early financing for the 2027 sowing campaign will continue, with applications set to open on October 1.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Preparations for next year are also underway, with 1.7 million tons of seeds already stored, covering 77% of the required amount. Fertilizer supplies have reached 87% of the target, with 2.1 million tons contracted and delivered.

Regions have also been allocated 401,000 tons of diesel fuel for harvesting and another 41,300 tons for drying grain and oilseed crops. More than 130,000 tractors, 29,000 combine harvesters, and other agricultural machinery are currently involved in the campaign.

Since the start of the harvest, licensed grain receiving facilities have taken in 4.4 million tons of grain, up from 3.1 million tons during the same period last year.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

The meeting also covered the transportation and sale of the new crop. According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), grain shipments reached 9.3 million tons in the first eight months of the year, up 13% year-on-year. Domestic shipments increased 8% to 2.1 million tons.

In August alone, as the new harvest got underway, grain shipments hit a record 1.157 million tons, rising 35% year-on-year.

Kazakhstan exported 7.1 million tons of grain from January through August, including 4.8 million tons to Central Asian countries, up 37%. Shipments to Uzbekistan rose 50% to 3.6 million tons, while exports to Tajikistan increased 17% to 998,000 tons. Another 562,000 tons were shipped to China, up 34%.

Following the meeting, Zhumangarin instructed regional administrations to ensure the timely acceptance of the new grain harvest and, where necessary, arrange round-the-clock operations at grain storage facilities. KTZ was tasked with providing sufficient railcars and ensuring uninterrupted transportation of the new crop.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil exports rose 46%.