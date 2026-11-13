New gas deposit discovered in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region

According to the company, gas extracted from well No. 1181 will provide an additional source of supply for Kochkor-Ata and neighbouring villages.

Samsaaly Chetimbaev, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, confirmed that the newly drilled well is currently producing around 40,000 cubic meters of gas daily.

“As of November 10-11, daily gas consumption in Kochkor-Ata stood at approximately 40,000 cubic metres. The new well is producing a similar volume, making it an important additional source of supply,” he said.

Chetimbaev noted that combining output from the newly identified source with existing gas deposits would help strengthen supplies to Kochkor-Ata during the winter season.

He also emphasised that increasing gas production could create opportunities to extend natural gas supplies to villages surrounding the city, improving access to energy resources for local residents.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to build a 15 MW floating solar power plant.