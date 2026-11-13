Kyrgyzstan to build 15 MW floating solar power plant

According to the ministry, the project is being implemented under a memorandum of cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Currently, selection of project consultant is underway.

Twenty-two companies from various countries submitted applications for the tender, which was posted on the ADB’s CSRN portal. Following a pre-selection process, six participants were invited to submit their proposals.

It is noted that GES-5 already has experience in operating a floating solar power plant. A 0.1 MW pilot photovoltaic plant was commissioned there on March 1, 2024. It generated 133,900 kWh of electricity in 2024, 141,100 kWh in 2025, and 132,500 kWh during the first ten months of 2026.

"Placing solar panels on a water surface helps conserve land resources, reduce water evaporation, and utilize the existing infrastructure of hydropower plants," the statement says.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 16-fold increase in renewable electricity generation.