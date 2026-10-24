New garden square unveiled in Astana

The total area is 6,600 square meters.

Photo: Astana Akimat

The new public space features landscaped grounds, walking paths, and a children’s playground with safety surfacing.

Photo: Astana Akimat

Photo: Astana Akimat

According to the city akimat, this year municipal crews have upgraded 107 residential courtyards and commissioned four public spaces in Astana’s Baikonur district.

Photo: Astana Akimat

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a new eco-park opened in Astana.