New garden square unveiled in Astana
06:15, 24 October 2026
In the lead-up to Republic Day, a new garden square opened Friday along Kenesary Street in Baikonur District, Astana, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The total area is 6,600 square meters.
The new public space features landscaped grounds, walking paths, and a children’s playground with safety surfacing.
According to the city akimat, this year municipal crews have upgraded 107 residential courtyards and commissioned four public spaces in Astana’s Baikonur district.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that a new eco-park opened in Astana.