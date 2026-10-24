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    New garden square unveiled in Astana

    06:15, 24 October 2026

    In the lead-up to Republic Day, a new garden square opened Friday along Kenesary Street in Baikonur District, Astana, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana
    Photo: Astana Akimat

    The total area is 6,600 square meters.

    New garden square unveiled in Astana
    Photo: Astana Akimat

    The new public space features landscaped grounds, walking paths, and a children’s playground with safety surfacing.

    New garden square unveiled in Astana
    Photo: Astana Akimat
    New garden square unveiled in Astana
    Photo: Astana Akimat

    According to the city akimat, this year municipal crews have upgraded 107 residential courtyards and commissioned four public spaces in Astana’s Baikonur district.

    New garden square unveiled in Astana
    Photo: Astana Akimat

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a new eco-park opened in Astana.

     

    Kazakhstan Astana City Akimat Republic Day Local Authorities
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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