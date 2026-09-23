New eco-park unveiled in Astana as part of presidential green push

The private investment project spans 10 hectares and is worth nearly 4 billion tenge, according to the Committee for the Protection of Investors' Rights under the Prosecutor General's Office.

Bauyrzhan Yeraly, who chairs the committee, attended the opening.

It was built in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to establish ecological parks in the suburban zones of major cities and regional centers.

The committee said prosecutors' oversight helped resolve issues quickly and complete the work on schedule.

Until recently, the site was an undeveloped, swampy plot. Using the investor's own funds, workers prepared the soil, built an access road, and laid three kilometers of utility networks. More than 2,000 pines, shrubs, and flowers have been planted, and a pond with a walking area has been created.

The park also features a hotel, a restaurant, an observation deck, sports and children's areas, Saka-style baths, and two traditional yurts. It is expected to create 120 new jobs.

"The eco-park is an excellent demonstration of how private investment can simultaneously contribute to urban infrastructure and tourism development, job creation, and the creation of an ecological space in the capital," Yeraly said. "For us, what matters is that the investor has the opportunity to see such an idea through to completion — from the first decision and investment to the opening of a finished site. So that in the end, the investment project delivers the economic, social, and environmental dividends that are so important for Astana."

Prosecutors currently support more than 3,500 investment projects across Kazakhstan. They have resolved over 600 problems faced by investors, including issues with land plots, infrastructure connections and permitting procedures.

Project manager Maksat Alimbet said the creators wanted to combine nature, recreation and modern infrastructure.

"We wanted to create a space in Astana where nature, recreation, and modern infrastructure complement each other," Maksat Alimbet said. "It is important for us to preserve the natural character of the area and make the eco-park comfortable and accessible for residents and guests of the capital."

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is developing a concept for a new public space dedicated to the history of Kazakh cinema.