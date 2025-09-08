New gamified eco-trail opens in Kazakhstan’s Burabay National Park

The trail stands out for its digital features, allowing visitors to explore it in the form of an interactive quest with QR codes, an audio guide, and a Telegram bot.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism

The Bolektau trail runs through scenic landscapes, beginning at the entrance arch and ending at a rest area with a gazebo. Previously considered one of the steepest and potentially most dangerous sections for hikers, the route has now been made accessible to everyone — from active travelers to families with children.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism

“Developing eco and educational tourism is one of our key priorities. It is very important that the private sector is actively engaged in these processes. The creation of the eco-trail in Burabay is a vivid example of how businesses can invest in long-term, socially significant initiatives. This not only improves tourism infrastructure but also fosters a responsible attitude toward nature. Such effective partnerships between business and the state contribute to sustainability, accessibility, and quality,” said Daniel Serzhanuly, Acting Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism.

Along the trail, visitors will find informational stands about the flora, fauna, and legends of Bolektau, as well as QR codes linking to an audio guide available in Kazakh, Russian, and English. Special attention was given to eco-friendly materials in the trail’s construction. The central stand, for example, is made with innovative photocatalytic coating that purifies the air under sunlight.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the Henley & Partners Passport Index, which annually evaluates the freedom of movement of citizens across the world.