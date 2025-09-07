Kazakhstan strengthens its standing in global passport index
Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the Henley & Partners Passport Index, which annually evaluates the freedom of movement of citizens across the world, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the latest ranking, Kazakhstan’s passport rose to 61st spot, compared to 64th previously.
Among the Central Asian states, Kazakhstan’s passport is estimated as “strongest”, with Kyrgyzstan positioned as 71st, Uzbekistan - 72nd, Tajikistan - 78th, and Turkmenistan - 84th.
Kazakhstani nationals enjoy visa-free travel to 79 countries now.
Singapore tops the index with its citizens able to travel to 193 destinations without a visa. Japan and South Korea share second place with visa-free access to 190 countries. The passports of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria remain the most restrictive in the number of visa-free destinations.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and North Macedonia discussed the introduction of bilateral visa-free regime for national passport holders.