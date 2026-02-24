Lufthansa to resume flights to Kazakhstan after 5-month suspension

According to the air company’s press service, the flights will be operated on Airbus А340-300 aircraft, featuring a three-class cabin configuration, including business class, premium economy, and economy class seats.

Flights are operated on a round-trip basis, featuring both direct flights from every city and with stopovers in Almaty and Astana, to maximize departure options for onward connections to destinations in Europe and North America, reads the statement.

Previously, Qazinform reported German airline Lufthansa had suspended flights to Kazakhstan for five months starting from October 26, 2025 till March 29, 2026.