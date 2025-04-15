New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan
09:38, 15 April 2025
A new flight will soon be launched en route Samarkand – Turkistan, UzA reports.
Kazakhstan’s airline will start operating regular flights between Samarkand and Turkistan in May 2025. This will expand cooperation between the two regions in the trade, socioeconomic, and tourism spheres.
Flights will contribute to strengthening economic ties and developing tourism between the two regions.
It is worth reminding Kazakhstan will launch new routes and flights to Slovenia.