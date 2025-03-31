Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there are many people in Kazakhstan interested in visiting Slovenia but facing certain issues. The first is visa requirements and the second is air routes and traffic. He revealed the country’s plans to add new routes and flights to the region.

The Head of State thanked Slovenia for supporting the resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Earlier Kazinform reported that President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

To note, the Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum will be held in Astana as part of the President’s visit.