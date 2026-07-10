EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    New flight to bridge Tashkent and Abu Dhabi

    12:12, 10 July 2026

    The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways will launch regular flights on the Abu Dhabi – Tashkent – Abu Dhabi route starting August 10, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    New flight to bridge Tashkent and Abu Dhabi
    Photo credit: UzA

    The flight will be operated daily by modern A320 aircraft.

    The direct air services provide new travel possibilities for residents of Uzbekistan since Abu Dhabi serves not only as a destination but also as a primary gateway to the world.

    To note, Tajikistan set to launch flights to London, Seoul, and Beijing.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia UAE Travel Tourism Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All