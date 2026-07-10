New flight to bridge Tashkent and Abu Dhabi
12:12, 10 July 2026
The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways will launch regular flights on the Abu Dhabi – Tashkent – Abu Dhabi route starting August 10, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
The flight will be operated daily by modern A320 aircraft.
The direct air services provide new travel possibilities for residents of Uzbekistan since Abu Dhabi serves not only as a destination but also as a primary gateway to the world.
To note, Tajikistan set to launch flights to London, Seoul, and Beijing.