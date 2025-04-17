New flight Osh – Almaty to be opened on May 28

According to JSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“The flight will be operated on modern Airbus family aircraft, 132 seats in economy class, 16 seats in business class,” said Air Astana regional manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Alibek Berikbosynov.

As earlier reported, a new flight will soon be launched en route Samarkand – Turkistan.