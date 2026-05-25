New five-star Kazakhstan health resort under construction at Issyk-Kul

Scheduled to open this November, the facility will operate year-round and accommodate up to 180 guests.

Opened in 1962, the Kazakhstan resort at Issyk-Kul remained a well-known destination for recreation and health treatment for decades. The facility is now undergoing a major transformation, with a modern multidisciplinary wellness complex and upgraded infrastructure being developed across nearly 17.5 hectares.

The new complex will include a main accommodation building and cottages, alongside a broad range of wellness and leisure facilities, including a medical center, sports and fitness areas, indoor and outdoor pools with mineral and freshwater options, sports grounds, cycling paths, restaurants, cafés, conference halls, and cinemas. Treatment programs will feature mud therapy, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, and other rehabilitation services, while the resort will continue to rely on Issyk-Kul’s climate, thermal mineral waters, and mud from Lake Karakol as its key natural healing resources.

Photo credit: Press service of the Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

The project is also expected to create around 260 jobs once the resort opens, with most positions planned for local residents.

“Issyk-Kul has traditionally remained one of the most popular holiday destinations for Kazakhstanis. We want the Kazakhstan resort to once again become a place where people come with their families not only for treatment, but also for a complete and relaxing lakeside getaway. The new complex will be able to welcome guests year-round, while its level of service and medical facilities will meet modern standards,” said resort director Yernaz Omarkhanov.

Photo credit: Press service of the Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

The resort has also preserved a cottage once used by Dinmukhamed Kunayev during his stays at Issyk-Kul. Considered part of the resort’s historical heritage, the building is currently being renovated and is expected to reopen as a house museum.

Following its opening, the renovated resort is expected to welcome visitors not only from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, but also from other countries across the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build seven new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities.