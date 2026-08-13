New First Vice Minister of Education appointed in Kazakhstan

Before the appointment, Akparova had served as Vice Minister of Education since November 2025.

Born in 1972 in the Karaganda region, Shynar Akparova graduated from the Tselinograd Financial and Economic College, E.A. Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

She began her career as a Russian language and literature teacher and later served as a school deputy principal for educational affairs and as a methodologist. She subsequently held various positions within the education quality control and assurance system.

From 2020 to 2023, Akparova served as deputy head of the Karaganda region’s Department for Quality Assurance in Education. From 2023 to 2025, she headed the department.

In 2025, she also served as deputy chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Education under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, by government decree, Yerzhan Toktagulov had been appointed Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.