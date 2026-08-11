New Euphorbia species discovered in Kazakhstan’s Altai

The plant was first discovered last year during an expedition conducted by the scientific department of Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park across East Kazakhstan.

The discovery was studied by Gleb Bolbotov, a senior researcher at the park’s department of science, environmental monitoring and information, in cooperation with scientists from Altai State University. The findings have since been published in a scientific paper.

“The new species belongs to the genus Euphorbia, commonly known as spurge. It is one of the largest genera of flowering plants, with more than 2,000 known species worldwide. More than 40 representatives of the genus can be found in the Altai mountain system alone,” the Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park said.

Following the study, the plant was given its own scientific name in honor of Dmitry Geltman, a Doctor of Biological Sciences and a renowned specialist in the taxonomy of the Euphorbia genus.

The national park said the discovery represents an important contribution to the study of the unique flora of Kazakhstan’s Altai region.

Thus, what began as a field discovery in Markakol last year has since been confirmed as a significant scientific finding, as research into the plant life of Kazakhstan’s Altai continues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported scientists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry had developed an integrated technology for producing marbled lamb from the Kazakh fine-wool sheep breed.