New enterprises and social facilities launched across Kazakhstan

New industrial, infrastructure and social facilities were commissioned countrywide.

A large dairy farm for 800 cows, a milk processing unit, barns for 550 dry and calving cows, two calf barns, and a feed plant have been built so far.

Besides, Central Asia’s largest milking carousel for 100 cows was installed within the complex.

585 pedigree cattle were imported from Germany with the herd expected to reach 12,000 by year-end.

A sunflower oil plant worth 7 billion tenge was built in Abai region.

It will produce up to 300 tons of oil per day, process 500 tons of seed, plus feed.

Over 120 jobs were created. Products will be supplied for the domestic market and exported.

Kyzylorda region commissioned a poultry farm worth 5.5 billion tenge with a capacity of 6,000 tons of poultry meat annually.

It includes 12 poultry houses, slaughter and incubation facilities.

A brick plant worth 1.5 billion tenge was put into service in Karaganda region.

It will manufacture 45 million bricks annually, using local clay deposits for Karaganda and Akmola regions.

A sports complex was constructed in Turkistan region with investments up to 1.7 billion tenge.

40 new jobs were generated.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s construction sector recorded strong growth in the first half of the year, with total work volume reaching 4.1 trillion tenge, up 15.2% compared to the same period in 2025.