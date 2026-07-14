Kazakhstan commissions 8.5 mln sq m of housing in H1 2026

He said most of the regions recorded positive dynamics with the highest housing construction growth rates seen in Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.

8.5 million square meters of housing were commissioned in January – June 2026 against 7.9 million square meters in the same period last year. Growth was recorded across all regions, with the largest increases in Zhetisu and Almaty regions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the government to maintain the paces of housing construction and ensure affordability of housing for citizens throughout the current year.