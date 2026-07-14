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    Kazakhstan commissions 8.5 mln sq m of housing in H1 2026

    12:52, 14 July 2026

    Kazakhstan’s construction sector recorded strong growth in the first half of the year, with total work volume reaching 4.1 trillion tenge, up 15.2% compared to the same period in 2025, Qazinform News Agency quotes Industry and Construction Minister Yerssayin Nagasspayev.

    Kazakhstan commissions 8.5 mln sq m of housing Q1 2026
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    He said most of the regions recorded positive dynamics with the highest housing construction growth rates seen in Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.

    8.5 million square meters of housing were commissioned in January – June 2026 against 7.9 million square meters in the same period last year. Growth was recorded across all regions, with the largest increases in Zhetisu and Almaty regions.

    Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the government to maintain the paces of housing construction and ensure affordability of housing for citizens throughout the current year.

    Kazakhstan Housing Construction Development Regions Construction Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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