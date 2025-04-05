New English-language edition of Manas epic presented

The publisher reported that the book is based on versions collected and literary processed by the Hero of Kyrgyzstan, playwright Beksultan Zhakiev.

The publication became possible thanks to the initiative of the National Manas Academy and is aimed at introducing the world reader to the spiritual and historical heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

The book has been adapted for an international audience, which will make Kyrgyz culture and values ​​more recognizable on a global level. The translation is done at a high professional level, and the publication itself meets modern publishing standards.

Earlier, it was reported that the 19th International Specialized Healthcare Exhibition MedExpo Kyrgyzstan 2025 has been opened in Bishkek.