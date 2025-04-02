Bishkek hosts MedExpo Kyrgyzstan 2025 exhibition

This year, it brought together more than 50 companies from 11 countries, including Belarus, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Japan, confirming its status as the leading event in the medical industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Bishkek City Hall, Kyrgyzpharmacy, the Department of Medicines and Medical Products, as well as other relevant departments. This is a unique platform for development, growth and communication among representatives of medicine.

The exhibition participants present a wide range of innovative solutions and equipment in the following areas: aesthetic medicine, laboratory diagnostics, emergency medicine and special transport, medical furniture and equipment, pharmaceuticals and medicines.

The rich business program includes lectures, master classes and panel discussions on the digitalization of healthcare, the use of artificial intelligence, personalized medicine and medical tourism. Leading experts and industry leaders share their experience and discuss the future of medicine. The exhibition will run until April 3.

