E Kazakhstan to launch 15 new projects worth 55bn tenge

He noted that the “Altai Invest” forum held in September gave a significant boost to investment activities, reinforcing East Kazakhstan’s position as a rapidly developing investment hub.

Saktaganov noted that the event brought together more than 300 participants from 10 countries and resulted in the signing of 40 memorandums totaling 740 billion tenge.

A special focus of the investment strategy is the development of the mining and metallurgical complex.

“To this end, plans include the active development of the Novo-Leninogorsk, Dolinny, and Chekmar deposits, along with other explored resources. Upcoming projects also include the construction of a mining and processing plant in Tarbagatay district, as well as the operations of Alatau Lithium and Crida Corporation in Ulan District,” the akim said.

The region also intends to develop raw material extraction through technogenic methods, enabling the utilization of previously inaccessible reserves and the recovery of valuable metals from old tailings storage sites.

East Kazakhstan seeks to reinforce its role as a leading supplier of nuclear fuel.

“Ulba-TVS plant has now reached its full design capacity for fuel assembly production,” Nurymbet Saktaganov said.

