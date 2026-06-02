New drug eliminates signs of cancer in one in seven patients

The international OrigAMI-4 clinical trial involved 102 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose disease had progressed despite prior immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

“The objective response rate was 42%, while a complete response was achieved in 15% of patients,” the study said.

Responses were observed relatively quickly, with a median time to response of 6.6 weeks. More than half of the patients who responded to treatment maintained their response for at least six months.

Researchers also reported a median progression-free survival of 6.8 months, while median overall survival reached 12.5 months. One year after starting treatment, 54% of participants were still alive.

Amivantamab is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets the EGFR and MET proteins, which play a key role in tumor growth and spread.

The most common side effects included low blood albumin levels, skin rash, acne-like dermatitis, and inflammation around the nails. Only 8% of patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-related adverse events.

According to the researchers, amivantamab could become a new treatment option for patients who do not benefit from standard therapies.

Earlier, it was reported that HistoSonics is seeking FDA approval to expand the use of its ultrasound-based histotripsy technology for kidney tumor treatment.