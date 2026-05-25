Tumors dissolved with ultrasound: New cancer treatment method developed by U.S. scientists

According to HistoSonics, histotripsy uses focused ultrasound waves to mechanically destroy and liquefy tumor tissue without surgical incisions, radiation, or thermal damage.

The company’s application is based on results from the #HOPE4KIDNEY clinical trial involving 67 patients with kidney tumors. The study evaluates the safety and effectiveness of the Edison Histotripsy System for noninvasive tumor destruction.

“Histotripsy represents a fundamentally novel approach to treating kidney tumors. In the #HOPE4KIDNEY Trial, we observed precise, noninvasive tumor destruction without incisions, radiation, or thermal injury,” said urologic oncologist and principal investigator William Huang.

Histotripsy could become an alternative to conventional treatment methods, including surgery and thermal ablation, which are associated with risks such as bleeding, infection, and organ damage.

The Edison System received FDA approval for the treatment of liver tumors in 2023. The technology is currently also being tested for pancreatic, prostate, and other tumors.

Histotripsy is being developed by a team of scientists from the University of Michigan led by biomedical engineer Zhen Xu. According to the company, the method is already being used in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

Earlier, it was reported that US-based Revolution Medicines announced results from a Phase III clinical trial of daraxonrasib, a drug for pancreatic cancer treatment.