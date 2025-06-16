New director of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research appointed

Shaimardanov born in 1987 in East Kazakhstan, is a graduate of the University of York and IE University in Spain.

He started his career in 2009 at the Kazakh Economy and Planning Ministry.

This May he was appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Head of State relieved Yerkin Tukumov of his duties as the director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President and appointed him as Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan.