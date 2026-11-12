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    New direct air route to link Kostanay with one of China's major resort

    23:11, 12 November 2026

    A new international route, Kostanay–Sanya–Kostanay, is set to launch in late December, Qazinform New Agency reports.

    Kostanay airport
    Photo credit: Darya Averchenko/Qazinform

    Regular tourist flights will start on December 25, 2026, according to Akhmet Baitursynuly Kostanay International Airport. Flights are expected to operate once a week, from Saturday to Sunday.

    The new route will connect Kostanay with Sanya, a city on China's Hainan Island. The resort is known for its tropical climate, sandy beaches, and developed tourism infrastructure.

    Residents of the region will be able to travel directly to a popular foreign resort, without having to fly from other cities in Kazakhstan.

    The exact schedule, ticket prices, and flight conditions have not yet been announced. Additional information will be provided later.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that FlyArystan will resume direct flights between Aktau and Dubai.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Tourism Kostanay region Kostanay Travel Airports Civil aviation Flights Passenger transportation Resorts Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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