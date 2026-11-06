FlyArystan to resume direct flights between Aktau and Dubai

Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering residents of Mangistau region a more convenient way to travel to Dubai, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations.

Situated along the Persian Gulf, Dubai is known for its striking architecture, sandy beaches, scenic waterfronts, and wide range of entertainment attractions. With the return of direct flights, travelers from Aktau will be able to reach the city without the need for connections.

The resumption of flights comes ahead of Dubai's winter tourism season, which offers a variety of festivals and outdoor activities. Visitors can enjoy the Dubai Shopping Festival from December 4 through January 17, explore Global Village, which remains open until May 2027, or visit attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden, MOTIONGATE, LEGOLAND, and Real Madrid World.

Kazakh citizens can visit the UAE visa-free for up to 30 days, provided their passports have at least six months of validity remaining.

Under the flight schedule, Tuesday services will depart Aktau at 5:15 a.m. and arrive in Dubai at 9:50 a.m. Return flights will leave Dubai at 10:55 a.m., arriving in Aktau at 5:25 p.m.

On Saturdays, flights will depart Aktau at 7:20 a.m. and arrive in Dubai at 11:55 a.m. Return flights are scheduled to leave Dubai at 1:00 p.m. and arrive in Aktau at 7:30 p.m.

All times are local.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had agreed to increase the number of permitted weekly flights between Almaty and Tashkent to 60.