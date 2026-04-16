New details unveiled for Trump’s Triumphal Arch

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt presented the project, describing it as an architectural landmark to be built in Washington. According to her remarks, the structure would rise on Columbia Island, a man-made site in the Potomac River currently managed as green space by the National Park Service.

Leavitt said the arch would stand 250 feet tall to reflect 250 years of American history and would feature artwork and visual elements celebrating the nation’s achievements and identity. Construction is expected to begin this year, with the project framed as a central part of upcoming anniversary events.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced the proposal on Truth Social, stating that his administration had formally submitted plans to the Commission of Fine Arts. He described the project as the “greatest and most beautiful triumphal arch” in the world.

If completed as proposed, the structure would significantly exceed the scale of Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which stands at 50 meters. It is also expected to surpass Monument to the Revolution in Mexico and Pyongyang's Arch of Triumph, making it the largest triumphal arch ever built.

Triumphal arches have long been used by nations to commemorate victories, milestones, and national identity. Originating in ancient Rome, they were designed to honor military success and imperial power. Over time, they evolved into symbolic monuments celebrating unity, resilience, and historical memory.

Modern examples can be found across the world, including the Mangilik El Triumphal Arch in Astana, which reflects Kazakhstan’s independence and national aspirations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Trump Organization plans its first Australian project, a 91-storey, 335 meter Trump International Hotel & Tower Gold Coast in Gold Coast, which could become the country’s tallest building.