Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President – Head of Presidential Protocol

Born in 1987 in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, the Diplomacy Institute at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2017-2018 acted as the head of the Presidential Protocol Sector of the Presidential Administration.

In April 2018 was appointed the deputy Head of the Presidential Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan.

On March 15, 2023 was nominated the Head of the Presidential Protocol.

