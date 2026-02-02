New deputy minister of AI and digital development appointed in Kazakhstan

The appointment was made under the corresponding resolution of the Government.

Born in 1990 in the Almaty region, Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev is a graduate of Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University.

Professional career

Since May 2025: General Director of the Digital Government Support Center of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

2023–2025: Head of the Control and Documentation Support Department, Prime Minister's Office.

2022–2023: Head of the Control and Documentation Support Department, Prime Minister’s Office.

2021–2022: Managing Director, Government for Citizens State Corporation.

2010–2020: held various leadership roles at Kazpost JSC, rising from Senior Specialist to Executive Director for IT Infrastructure and Director of the E-commerce Department.

Earlier, Asset Irgaliyev was named Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.