Asset Irgaliyev named Advisor to Kazakh President

By the Head of State's Decree, Asset Irgaliyev has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

Asset Irgaliyev was born on June 18, 1986.

Professional experience

Since February 2025: Chairman, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2024–2025: Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and international economic organizations.

2023–2024: Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Economic Affairs.

2022–2023: Chairman, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2021–2022: Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019–2021: First Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019: Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office.

2018–2019: Vice Minister of National Economy.

2018: Head of the Project Management Center, Prime Minister’s Office.

2016–2018: Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016: Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board, "Baiterek" National Management Holding JSC

2016: Chairman of the Management Board, Economic Research Institute (ERI) JSC

2013–2016: Director, Vice President, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Entrepreneurship Development Center, Economic Research Institute (ERI)

2011: Regional Economist, Economics Department, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), London

2011–2012: Chief Regional Analyst, Economics Department, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), London

2010–2011: Regional Economic Policy Analyst for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Economics Department, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), London

Education

University of Nottingham (2010)

University of York (2009)

International Business School, Sweden (2008)

Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Prognosis - KIMEP (2008)

Major: Economics

