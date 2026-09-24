New deputy head of Presidential Affairs Department named in Kazakhstan

Almas Issakov was born on May 25, 1985. He graduated from Turar Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the University of Exeter. He is a Bolashak Presidential Scholarship holder.

He began his career in 2009 as an acting specialist at the Astana Customs Control Department.

From 2010 to 2012, he worked as a chief specialist at the Almaty Tax Department.

Between 2012 and 2014, Almas Issakov held positions as an expert and chief expert at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development and Budget Planning.

From 2015 to 2019, he served as Head of the Tax Policy Division at the Tax and Customs Policy Department, and later as Deputy Director of the State Support for Entrepreneurship Department at the Ministry of National Economy.

In 2019, he held the roles of Head of the Operational Analytics Sector at the Information and Analytical Center, and Chief Inspector at the Project Management Center of the Prime Minister's Office.

From 2019 to 2021, Issakov served as Director of the Strategy Department at the Ministry of Trade and Integration.

From February 2021 to January 2023, he headed the Financial Markets Sector at the Socio-Economic Monitoring Department of the Presidential Administration.

Before his current appointment, he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Earlier, it was reported that Ardak Zebeshev was named Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.