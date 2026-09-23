Ardak Zebeshev named Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

Zebezhev, born in 1981, is a native of the South Kazakhstan region (now Turkistan region).

He is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University with a diploma in International Relations (2003), Karaganda University of Kazpotrebsoyuz (2006), King’s College London (2014) with a degree in Public Administration, and Warwick Business School (2019) with a Master of Business Administration degree.

From 2003 to 2016, he worked at the Office of the Governor of the South Kazakhstan region, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the Prime Minister.

From 2016 to 2019, he held senior positions within the structure of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and also served as an advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and the Deputy Prime Minister.

From 2019 to 2024, Zebeshev worked at the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In February 2024, he was appointed Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region, where he worked until his appointment as the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan named a new commander of the Ground Forces.