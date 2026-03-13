New deputy governor appointed at National Bank of Kazakhstan

Binur Zhalenov was born on January 19, 1993. His academic background includes:

L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (2010–2014): Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering and Software.

New York University (2019–2021): Master of Science in Information Systems / Master of Business Administration (MBA).

University of Cambridge, Judge Business School (2022): Cambridge FinTech and Regulatory Innovation program at the Centre for Alternative Finance.

He is a recipient of the Bolashak International Scholarship.

Professional experience

IT Consultant, Center for Electronic Commerce LLP, Ministry of Finance (September 2013 – October 2015).

Manager / Development Director / Deputy General Director, Isker Akparat LLP (November 2015 – December 2018).

Research Assistant, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University (March 2019 – December 2020).

Technology Strategy Consultant, IBM iX, New York (February 2020 – December 2020).

Advisor to the Governor, National Bank of Kazakhstan (Remote) (June 2019 – January 2021).

Chairman of the Management Board, Center for Development of Payment and Financial Technologies of the National Bank (February 2021 – February 2023).

CEO, Kazakhstan Interbank Settlement Center of the National Bank (February 2023 – August 2023).

Chairman of the Board, National Payment Corporation of the National Bank (August 2023 – September 2024).

Chief Digital Transformation Officer / Advisor to the Governor, National Bank (since September 2024).

On Wednesday, the Head of State issued a decree appointing a new Deputy Defense Minister.