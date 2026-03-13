New deputy governor appointed at National Bank of Kazakhstan
14:05, 13 March 2026
By a presidential order, Binur Zhalenov has been appointed Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Binur Zhalenov was born on January 19, 1993. His academic background includes:
- L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (2010–2014): Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering and Software.
- New York University (2019–2021): Master of Science in Information Systems / Master of Business Administration (MBA).
- University of Cambridge, Judge Business School (2022): Cambridge FinTech and Regulatory Innovation program at the Centre for Alternative Finance.
He is a recipient of the Bolashak International Scholarship.
Professional experience
- IT Consultant, Center for Electronic Commerce LLP, Ministry of Finance (September 2013 – October 2015).
- Manager / Development Director / Deputy General Director, Isker Akparat LLP (November 2015 – December 2018).
- Research Assistant, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University (March 2019 – December 2020).
- Technology Strategy Consultant, IBM iX, New York (February 2020 – December 2020).
- Advisor to the Governor, National Bank of Kazakhstan (Remote) (June 2019 – January 2021).
- Chairman of the Management Board, Center for Development of Payment and Financial Technologies of the National Bank (February 2021 – February 2023).
- CEO, Kazakhstan Interbank Settlement Center of the National Bank (February 2023 – August 2023).
- Chairman of the Board, National Payment Corporation of the National Bank (August 2023 – September 2024).
- Chief Digital Transformation Officer / Advisor to the Governor, National Bank (since September 2024).
