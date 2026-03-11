EN
    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Defense Minister

    18:13, 11 March 2026

    The Head of State on Wednesday issued a decree appointing Almaz Dzhumakeev as Deputy Defense Minister after being removed from his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Dzhumakeev graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, as well as the Moscow Border Military School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    He had served as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan since 2022.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan appoints the new deputy head of the Civil Service Affairs Agency. 

