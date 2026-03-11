Kazakhstan names new Deputy Defense Minister
The Head of State on Wednesday issued a decree appointing Almaz Dzhumakeev as Deputy Defense Minister after being removed from his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Dzhumakeev graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, as well as the Moscow Border Military School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.
He had served as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan since 2022.
